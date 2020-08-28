u.s. & world

NJ teen who organized Black Lives Matter protest gets hit with $2,500 police overtime bill

By
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- A teenager in New Jersey thought she was doing the right thing by turning her anger over a lack of affordable housing into social activism, but, now, she has a pricey fight on her hands.

Emily Gil organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Englewood Cliffs in July, but she was shocked when she unexpectedly received a bill for the police response to that protest.

The demonstration next to police headquarters had about 30 people in attendance, but it led to a police overtime bill of nearly $2,500.

"I was shocked when I read the letter," she said. "I felt a little disrespected because the tone of the letter was kind of condescending."

SEE ALSO: Thousands at DC march for policing reforms, commemorating MLK's 'I Have A Dream' address
EMBED More News Videos

Watch a portion of the ABC News special report on the Aug. 28 march in Washington, D.C. to commemorate of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.



The 18-year-old has been an activist in her town, and she had alerted officials about her protest and said any police presence at the event was barely visible.

"He sort of imposed a police presence on the protest," she said. "He said, 'So now that you've alerted me that this is going on, I'm going to have to send the police to you.' So it wasn't something that I specifically requested. It was something that he imposed on me."

The letter from Mayor Mario Kranjac cited the presence of local and county authorities to protect the protest and citizens, and the mayor wrote the letter on city stationary and defended his actions.

"We incurred expenses, which we often do when there's outside events coming though town," he said. "And I sent her a bill for the police overtime."

Dranjac also suggested in his letter that Gil donate some of her time to help a local food bank. He says the bill for overtime is routine.

"I've been consistent throughout," he said. "If anyone does an event in town, we bill them."

Gil said she has responded but has not gotten an answer over her questions about the bill and where the money should be sent to address the overtime bill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matterprotestu.s. & worldpoliceaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm gunman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
High school football starts in Texas...under COVID-19 rules
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Show More
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Lake Charles mayor writes heartbreaking letter to city
Galveston evacuees return to island after Hurricane Laura
15-year-old boy escapes carjacker at gas station
Trae Tha Truth and 30+ trucks headed to LA with supplies
More TOP STORIES News