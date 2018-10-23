Take your holiday pictures with Orbit!

HOUSTON ASTROS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for the perfect picture for your holiday card, but feel like something is missing? Maybe it's Orbit, the mascot of the Houston Astros!

Orbit will be available to be in your family's holiday card picture on the field of Minute Maid Park on Nov. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


You must sign up before the photo session.

It costs $150, and the photos will be emailed in high-resolution after the session.

Gather a group of friends, because sessions can include up to 10 people. But no pets allowed.

Orders must be received by Nov. 8 at 12 p.m.

