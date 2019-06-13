HTX

Take a selfie with cat butts at Galveston Arts Center

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new art exhibit in Galveston might have you looking at your family pet in a whole new way.

From now until Aug. 18, the Galveston Contemporary Arts Center is featuring "Cat Butt Parfait: Chuck & George Explore the Ecosystem of Domestic Feline Digestion."

Dallas-based artists Chuck and George created the colorful, multi-media exhibit to draw attention to the often strange facets of domestic life.

"It's really funny and humorous to see people's reaction to it. It's a little gross, but it's also really funny," explained curator Dennis Nance. "They play with the grotesque and how you make light of things."

And in case you were wondering, you are allowed to take cat butt selfies.

The Galveston Contemporary Arts Center was founded more than 20 years ago.

It's the island's only visual arts organization with a permanent location. It's curated with rotating exhibitions, boasting a full-time staff and free admission.

GAC produces 12 to 24 innovative exhibitions each season, reaching up to 50,000 visitors annually.

You can check out upcoming exhibits through the Galveston Contemporary Arts Center's website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonarthtxhtx galveston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News