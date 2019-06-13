Take a selfie with cat butts at Galveston Arts Center

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new art exhibit in Galveston might have you looking at your family pet in a whole new way.
From now until Aug. 18, the Galveston Contemporary Arts Center is featuring "Cat Butt Parfait: Chuck & George Explore the Ecosystem of Domestic Feline Digestion."
Dallas-based artists Chuck and George created the colorful, multi-media exhibit to draw attention to the often strange facets of domestic life.
"It's really funny and humorous to see people's reaction to it. It's a little gross, but it's also really funny," explained curator Dennis Nance. "They play with the grotesque and how you make light of things."
And in case you were wondering, you are allowed to take cat butt selfies.
The Galveston Contemporary Arts Center was founded more than 20 years ago.
It's the island's only visual arts organization with a permanent location. It's curated with rotating exhibitions, boasting a full-time staff and free admission.
GAC produces 12 to 24 innovative exhibitions each season, reaching up to 50,000 visitors annually.
You can check out upcoming exhibits through the Galveston Contemporary Arts Center's website.
