Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have asked everyone to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it looks like Houstonians are complying.

SkyEye took a look around the city, and found a ghost town. Empty streets and parking lots could be seen at normally busy locations. Gyms and movie theaters have been asked to shut down to help with social distancing intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

HOUSTON IS A GHOST TOWN? ABC13's SkyEye captured what it looks like around town as you practice social distancing at home.



As you're doing your part to stay home and keep your family safe, use this video as a safe opportunity to see what Houston looks like as a ghost town.

Take a look at some of the world's biggest attractions turned into ghost towns in the wake of coronavirus.



BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite photos show empty landmarks around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 115
Mayor Turner says those behind rumors will be prosecuted
Optimism growing that more protective gear is coming
ABC13 Evening News for March 20, 2020
Laid-off hospitality workers can be paid to volunteer
Joel Osteen announces blood drive amid COVID-19
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
