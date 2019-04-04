HTX

Sugar Land's Ismaili Jamatkhana key in Harvey's wake

EMBED <>More Videos

Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center welcomes community back after Harvey | ABC13's Brhe Berry is in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ismaili Jamatkhana opened its doors to the community when Houston needed it the most.

"It's really about how you take a space that enriches the lives and the quality of life of the community around it," Omar Samji said.

That's exactly what the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center has done in Sugar Land. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, 2,500 volunteers turned the center into a pivotal hub for the city.

It fueled recovery efforts and comforted a community in need.

"Then, in the days after Harvey was a supply drive center, a food drive center. It really became a place that's central within the Sugar Land area," Samji said.

The center was recognized by five former U.S. president for its efforts. But center members want the community to know their doors are still open.

From concerts to the mayoral debate, they hope the center comes to mind for everyone looking to be a part of their community.

"Come over here and experience maybe the music, or maybe the dance forms, or maybe learn about it through an author at a book talk. So it's just lots of learning happening, so the purpose of the events is really to spark dialogue and to spark curiosity," said Farah Lalani.

The center's programs are free and open to the public. You can see which events you can join by visiting the Ismaili's website or the Sugar Land center's Facebook page.

ABC13's HTX+
Related topics:
societysugar landhtxhurricane harveyhtx sugar land
More TOP STORIES News