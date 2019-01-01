SOCIETY

Ban on Styrofoam food containers in New York City takes effect

A ban on single-use styrofoam containers in New York City has taken effect.

NEW YORK CITY, New York --
New York City's ban on single-use styrofoam products took effect on New Year's Day.

Restaurants, stores and manufacturers are no longer allowed to use the foam products to package food or fill packaging.

The city will not start fining vendors until July 1. Until then, businesses who still use the plastic foam packaging will receive warnings.

The city has been trying to ban plastic foam containers since 2013.

In 2018, a judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the ban.

Judge Margaret Chan denied an appeal by a restaurant lobbying group and manufacturers. They argued it was feasible to recycle the containers.

City officials say the containers clog up landfills and pose other environmental problems.

Dozens of communities around the country have enacted some form of plastic foam ban in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
