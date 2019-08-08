Society

Simone Biles breaks down over sexual abuse and blasts USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Olympic gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles broke into tears while talking about how USA Gymnastics failed her and other athletes by failing to prevent sexual abuse.

In January, Biles announced she was one of the many athletes sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles was in Kansas City for the United States gymnastics championships, where she openly criticized them.

"It's hard coming here for an organization and having had them failed us so many times and we had won gold, we've done everything that they asked us for," said Biles. "Even when we didn't want to and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally have one job, and you couldn't protect us."

USA Gymnastics responded to Biles' comments saying they supported her and have learned from past mistakes.

Last year, Nassar was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and women.
