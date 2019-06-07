HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Avenida Plaza is adding a new interactive art project just in time for the summer.
The new Impulse interactive art installation will feature 12 seesaws that respond through light and sound when put into motion.
RELATED: The most beautiful park in Houston you've never seen
The exhibit will allow its audience to determine their experience and "create a unique dynamic where participants are granted the opportunity to become the musicians and artists."
Impulse was designed by Montreal-based Lateral Office and CS Design, and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.
The installation will be available to the public starting June 14 through Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Seesaws are taking over downtown Houston this summer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News