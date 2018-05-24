SOCIETY

SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to U.S. veterans and their guests

EMBED </>More Videos

SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to U.S. veterans and their guests. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of veterans across the United States, SeaWorld San Antonio is offering vets and up to three guests free admission into the park.

The offer is valid from May 24 through July 4.

"As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we are especially mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families to enjoy incredible moments together this summer," Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president, said in a statement.

The offer for veterans joins SeaWorld's Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online and the free tickets are available online only.

Note, the free admission offer is available at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyseaworldmilitarySan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News