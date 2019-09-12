Society

Greenpeace protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-two Greenpeace USA protesters have formed a blockade over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate.

The protesters say they intend to remain secured in place for 24 hours, which will prevent the transport of all oil and gas through the channel.

Their actions are a call to leaders to imagine a world beyond fossil fuels and to embrace a transition to renewable energy, officials say.

La Porte Police Department and Harris County Precinct 8 Constables are monitoring the scene.
