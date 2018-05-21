Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared new official wedding photos on Monday that included their families as well as the bridesmaids and page boys.On Saturday, the archbishop of Canterbury declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another "till death us do part" and exchanged rings.The British-American pair is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.See the new photos, along with other photos from the big day, in the gallery above.