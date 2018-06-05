SOCIETY

Photo of firefighter with sleeping baby goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Picture of firefighter holding baby goes viral (KTRK)

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee --
Firefighter Chris Blazek has become an instant online hero thanks to a viral picture posted to the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page showing him cradling a sleeping child.

The post explains that the image was captured when Blazek and his colleagues were responding to a car accident. Blazek said the incident involved a pregnant woman who was driving with her three children in the back seat, who ranged in age from four months to seven-years-old.

The mother "was hysterical because she was having abdominal and back pain," said Blazek. Blazek went on to say "Both big girls were fine, but the baby was screaming hysterically too, so I took her out of her car seat and did a quick physical exam to make sure she was okay. She immediately laid her head on my shoulder."

Blaze said shortly after that she immediately fell asleep in his arms. The mother was transported to the hospital and later replied on Facebook, "I really want to say thank you for being there for my three girls. It was such a scary moment for all of us. God bless you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightersviralbaby
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News