A Facebook post of a young boy and woman's bond during a football game is going viral for all the right reasons.When a Georgia woman and her family were watching a high school football game when her son, Isaiah, walked up to a stranger and began talking to her.Two weeks since their first encounter, Isaiah spotted that woman again at another game. When she waved at him, he made his way up to her and crawled into her lap like he is seen in the photo.When Isaiah's mom apologized, the woman said to never say that again and that he is no bother.