'N-WORD PASS': Parent outraged after note her kid received at school

Mother upset over racial slur printed and distributed throughout school.

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin --
A high school student in Wisconsin could face legal trouble for distributing what the school district describes as hate speech.

"I was furious," an Oconomowoc, Wisconsin parent said after she saw the picture of a flyer that says 'N-WORD PASS' at the top.

The parent says her daughter texted her a picture of the flyer that was placed in front of her in the high school lunch room Wednesday.

"They were running around laughing with the passes, laughing, making videos in the school," her daughter said.

According to the Oconomowoc Area School District, the flyer was created by one student with a photo taken from the internet, copied at home, and distributed to roughly 10 other students.

The district released a statement regarding the incident: "Oconomowoc High School and the Oconomowoc Area School District condemns this hate speech. These kinds of words and actions are not tolerated in our schools."

Superintendent Roger Ringo added, 'We are so very sorry that the actions of one of our students deeply offended and hurt people. There is no place for it in our schools or in our community.'

The school district says the student who made and distributed the flyers was disciplined, but they did not give specifics.
