A high school student in Wisconsin could face legal trouble for distributing what the school district describes as hate speech."I was furious," an Oconomowoc, Wisconsin parent said after she saw the picture of a flyer that says 'N-WORD PASS' at the top.The parent says her daughter texted her a picture of the flyer that was placed in front of her in the high school lunch room Wednesday."They were running around laughing with the passes, laughing, making videos in the school," her daughter said.According to the Oconomowoc Area School District, the flyer was created by one student with a photo taken from the internet, copied at home, and distributed to roughly 10 other students.The district released a statement regarding the incident:Superintendent Roger Ringo added,The school district says the student who made and distributed the flyers was disciplined, but they did not give specifics.