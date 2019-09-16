Mom dressed as unicorn surprises daughter at bus stop

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom who calls herself a big kid at heart decided to give her daughter a pre-Halloween surprise after school.Somer Scandridge lives in Spring and says when she received her Halloween costume in the mail, she wanted her 6-year-old daughter to be the first to see it."Every year, my 4-year-old son and my 6-year-old daughter pick out their Halloween costumes, and whatever they pick, we match them. My husband matches my son and I match my daughter," explained Scandridge.She says this year, her daughter wanted to be a unicorn."When I got my costume in the mail, I decided to get her from the bus stop in it," said Scandridge. "She loved it!"In a video captured by Scandridge's husband, the cheerful mom is seen dancing in a bright pink unicorn costume as she waits for her daughter."We're a super close family and do a lot of stuff together," said the mom. "I'm the mom who's a big kid at heart, so (my daughter) wasn't at all surprised that I dressed up and ran out to the bus to get her."The video shows the exact moment Scandridge's daughter sees her mom as a unicorn and runs to greet her with a giant hug.A truly magical moment.