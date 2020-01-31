Society

Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on Houston-bound flight

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas mask-wearing man was escorted off a commercial flight Thursday after causing a panic, according to a passenger on board.

"Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask," Joseph D S wrote on Twitter. "This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off."



The man was wearing a dark colored coat and a beanie on top of the mask, which covered his entire face. It wasn't known why he was wearing it or if he was charged with a crime.

Flight 2212 was scheduled to leave DFW International Airport just before 7 p.m. Thursday, but took off 50 minutes late. It arrived at 9:07 p.m. at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

American Airlines representatives responded to the initial tweet.

"Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials."



RELATED: Houston flight to Amsterdam diverted due to disruptive passenger
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasair travelbush intercontinental airportamerican airlinesflight divertedtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck helping stranded driver taken off life support
Video released of missing University of St. Thomas student
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
Sunshine returns late today, major weather change next week
Man steals Pasadena police SUV and crashes it into ditch
LOOK BACK: Texas pom-pom mom murder for hire case
Show More
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
Bellaire HS murder suspect to stay in custody
A homeless Houstonian died every 3 days in 2019
Daughter of former UH baseball player honored at vigil
License plate readers to be installed in Katy
More TOP STORIES News