Longtime Houston firefighter pens song to honor US flag

A retired Houston firefighter is going viral for an original song he came up with after going to an Independence Day parade.Keith Phillips was a firefighter for 28 years.He says he's been singing his whole life, and although he was hesitant to show off his skills on Facebook, he is shocked by all the views and likes.Phillips, who lives near Conroe, said the song came quickly to him when he came back from a Fourth of July parade in Leakey, Texas.In the song, he mentions September 11th, which he says hit so close since he was a firefighter for so long. He also sings about war heroes, including a young man from The Woodlands who died in Afghanistan in 2007.