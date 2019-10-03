Society

Leftover 'garage sale' signs could cost you $2,000

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Rosenberg is cracking down on bandit signs, including garage sales, and the mayor is warning neighbors could receive tickets if they're not removed.

Right now, code enforcement is removing signs from right-of-ways and utility poles around the city. The signs include business advertising and garage sales.


In a now-deleted social media post, Mayor William Benton warned neighbors the problem was so out of hand that "the city will escalate removing left out 'Garage Sale' signs and other bandit signs and writing citations."

Benton went on to add, "If you see folks installing bandit signs in the right-of-way, or on utility poles, feel free to get their license plate number and report it to police."

ABC13 asked Rosenberg if any tickets were written. They told us no tickets were issued, and right now code enforcement is focused on removing signs and educating the public.

If cited, a person could be fined upwards of $2,000.

