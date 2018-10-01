Las Vegas woman accuses soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

A Las Vegas woman has come forward with allegations of rape against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit last Friday, claiming Ronaldo took advantage of her in a Vegas hotel in 2009.She claims he made her sign a settlement and non-disclosure agreement and that she received $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged incident.Mayorga wants to void the settlement and agreement.Ronaldo called the claims fake news in an Instagram post and is threatening to sue a German magazine after it reported the alleged sexual assault.Ronaldo has denied all of what his lawyers called "blatantly illegal" accusations.