Kylie Jenner's daughter gifted life-size playhouse for Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kylie Jenner is sharing her Christmas holiday with fans this year.The beauty mogul invited us into her home and showed off her 18-foot Christmas tree, which she says is real.Jenner also showed us the playhouse her daughter, Stormi Webster, received as a gift from Kris Jenner.Kris was in tears as she revealed the playhouse, which was the same as the one Kylie had when she was Stormi's age. She even decorated the house with identical furniture.