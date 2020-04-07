Society

Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Joel Osteen is hosting a star-studded virtual Easter Sunday service as the city remains under its "stay-at-home" order.

With 5 million people tuning in to their online service this past weekend, ABC13 is teaming up with Lakewood Church for a special Sunday broadcast.

ABC13 will be airing a special, hour-long broadcast of Lakewood's Easter Sunday service, just for viewers.

The service will feature a virtual appearance by Grammy award-winning Mariah Carey and a special message from director Tyler Perry.

Kanye West was set to be apart of the event, but Lakewood officials told ABC13 the rapper and his team had to drop out due to technical issues. Lakewood said Kanye was unable to coordinate with a 200 virtual choir. Everyone else is still set to perform

In addition, Mayor Sylvester Turner will be in attendance. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.

You can watch the special service on ABC13 on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com, our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.

READ MORE: 'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
