Justin Verlander and Kate Upton: A look at Houston's hottest couple

Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016
Justin designed Kate's engagement ring
They dated three years before their engagement
The couple got married in Italy shortly after the Astros won the 2017 World Series Championship
Kate gave birth to the couple's first child on Nov. 7, 2018 and shared the news on Instagram
Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on
Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander
Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton
The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease