Justin Verlander and Kate Upton: A look at Houston's hottest couple

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They're one of Houston's hottest couples. Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.



Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016


Justin designed Kate's engagement ring


They dated three years before their engagement



The couple got married in Italy shortly after the Astros won the 2017 World Series Championship


Kate gave birth to the couple's first child on Nov. 7, 2018 and shared the news on Instagram




Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on


Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander


Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton


The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease
