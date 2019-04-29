Is this former Old Town Spring saloon HAUNTED?!

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The famous Wunsche Brothers Café and Saloon in Old Town Spring is scheduled to re-open by the end of 2019.The designated historical landmark opened in 1902 as a hotel, brothel, and saloon.Then in 1949, the Wunsche brothers sold the place and it transformed into a café.But in 2015, the building burned down, and it wasn't until 2017 that it was sold again."This was called 'the anchor,'" said former manager Mary Beth Vincent. "People love people in this town. We are a community that is just formed together."The new owners are rebuilding and keeping many of the original fixtures and paintings, but it's the stories about this place that really make it worth visiting."During prohibition, this was the last bar to get closed by Harris County, so the sheriff's office came with their six shooters, lined up all their bottles of liquor on the road, and shot them out," explained new owner Nancy Kosh.The building has always had a reputation for being haunted."The telephone receiver was always being picked up and thrown on the floor,' explained Vincent. "I've had music changed in the middle of the day. I've had water turned off and on constantly."