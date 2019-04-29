htx spring

Is this former Old Town Spring saloon HAUNTED?!

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The famous Wunsche Brothers Café and Saloon in Old Town Spring is scheduled to re-open by the end of 2019.

The designated historical landmark opened in 1902 as a hotel, brothel, and saloon.

Then in 1949, the Wunsche brothers sold the place and it transformed into a café.

But in 2015, the building burned down, and it wasn't until 2017 that it was sold again.

"This was called 'the anchor,'" said former manager Mary Beth Vincent. "People love people in this town. We are a community that is just formed together."

The new owners are rebuilding and keeping many of the original fixtures and paintings, but it's the stories about this place that really make it worth visiting.

"During prohibition, this was the last bar to get closed by Harris County, so the sheriff's office came with their six shooters, lined up all their bottles of liquor on the road, and shot them out," explained new owner Nancy Kosh.

The building has always had a reputation for being haunted.

"The telephone receiver was always being picked up and thrown on the floor,' explained Vincent. "I've had music changed in the middle of the day. I've had water turned off and on constantly."

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringghostbartexas newshtx springhistoryhtxhaunted house
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX SPRING
9 great summer camp options in Spring and Klein
Age just a number in gifted and talented classes at Klein ISD
Spring draft shop offers 300 unique craft beers
Spring HS track stars running in state meet together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News