Inside the State Fair of Texas

Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion take viewers inside the State Fair of Texas

Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion
DALLAS, TX
The State Fair of Texas kicked off last month and is open through Sunday, October 23rd. It's a place which should be on any Texan's bucket list. Our Texas Road Trippers recently traveled to Dallas to get an up close look at the event.


The first thing you'll see when you enter is a giant cowboy. "Big Tex" stands 55 feet tall. The crowd favorite burned back in 2012. He returned bigger than ever.

Fried food is just as big at the State Fair of Texas. You can taste everything from deep fried clam chowder to deep fried butter.

Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion ran into the so-called "Deep Fried Jesus."

His real name is Abel Gonzales. Gonzales spends his days dreaming up deep friend concoctions.

"You don't become 'Deep Fried Jesus' by having boundaries. You go where no deep fryer has been before," said Gonzales. "If you say no that's gross, you're probably giving up on a really great idea."

Admission into the State Fair of Texas is $16 for adults and $14 for kids if you buy them online.
