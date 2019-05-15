Howdy, y'all! Texas ranks number 1 for sexiest accent in U.S.

Apparently, the rest of the country really loves to hear Texans talk or at least if you ask the people surveyed by Big Seven Travel.
The company's followers ranked accents from most to least attractive and the Texan accent came in at number one.
Texas is a big state with a lot of diverse cities, so how can the way Texans sound best be described?
According to those surveyed, they think of Texas speech as a "Southern accent with a twist" with plenty of strong r's and "Howdy's" worked in.
What do you think of when you hear a Texas accent? Maybe Matthew McConaughey saying, "Alright, alright, alright"?
Whatever your interpretation, the Texas accent topped Boston, which came in at number two, and New York, another one of the country's most recognizable dialects, at number three.
Chicago ranked fifth, followed by Philadelphia and California rounding out the top 10.
See where more accents ranked on the list.
