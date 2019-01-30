SOCIETY

How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting

Are you looking for a way to give back to those in blue? There are several ways to support them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you looking for a way to give back to those in blue? There are several ways to support them.

Several Houstonians are showing their support for the Houston Police Department in the wake of the shooting Monday night.
RELATED: 4 police officers shot, 1 injured and 2 suspects killed in Houston shooting
HPD Chief Art Acevedo asks for the public to pray for the injured officers.



Hurts Donuts in Katy is selling "thin blue line" donuts for the next couple of days to raise money for the officers.

A Pasadena business owner says he has received a big response to his sticker giveaway. The Tactical Tees product says "any enemy of this badge is an enemy of mine."

The Houston Police Officer's Union suggests donating to Assist the Officer Houston. The non-profit provides financial assistance to peace officers injured or disabled in the line of duty.
