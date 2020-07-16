community strong

How families are getting ready for the fall semester

By
THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) -- We feel you, Malia! A social media post went viral in May featuring five year old Malia Michalik complaining about having to be quarantined with her principal mother and teacher father.

So, we checked back in with the Michalik family as they get ready to go back to school.

"It's definitely been a busy summer with all the planning and planning for the unknown," said mother Christina Callaway. "Mentally, we're doing okay."

Christina and her husband Stephen founded All Nations Community School in The Woodlands three years ago. It's a small, private Christian school with just 16 students, so social distancing might be possible there. As of now, the plan is to re-open to students for the fall semester.

"We're able to approach it from both sides. We have seen firsthand some of the struggles that parents would face during the last quarter," said father Stephen Michalik. "It's kind of an overwhelming feeling and I'm sure it's that way for parents who are hearing new information each day on what schools are going to look like and now things have changed, so it's just a matter of taking one step at a time."

For this family, the re-opening is a relief. Even if the teachers do look a lot like parents.

"Our kids pick up on everything. As we got through kind of those first two weeks of just, 'what is going on?' We had to keep our cool. And they pick up on that," he added. We realize that the energy we give off to them, they're going to reflect that."

The school is accepting applications now: https://www.allnationscs.org/
