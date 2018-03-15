RELATIONSHIPS

Houston's best bars for singles

Houston's best bars for singles (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Want someone to share the weekend with?

We asked ABC13 viewers for the best bars in town for singles and here's what they came up with.

Gloria's
Gloria's in Midtown is known for its Latin cuisine, but at night they push the tables aside and it turns to a Latin dance floor!

8th Wonder Brewery
8th Wonder Brewery crafts fresh, flavorful brews with Houston inspired names. Their taproom is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

OKRA
Drink for a good cause when you head to OKRA Charity Saloon in downtown Houston. For each drink purchased, guests receive one vote that they may cast that night for one of four charities selected by OKRA's members. The charity with the most votes at the end of the month receives the next month's proceeds.

Prospect Park
Prospect Park Sportsbar is a fusion of sports bar, live music venue, and a lounge. There is something for everyone! The Park has live music on Saturdays.

Kirby Ice House
Kirby Ice House offers 51 beers on tap, but also a full bar for the craft cocktail and wine lovers out there. If you don't have a date to bring to their one acre back yard, you can bring your furry friend. It's strictly 23 and up.

Pearl Bar
Voted Best Women's Bar three years in a row by Outsmart Magazine, Pearl Lounge on Washington is a place where the owner says, "Once inside, you'll come out of your shell." They have an expansive cocktail menu that spotlights Texas beers and wines, authentic absinthe, and numerous homemade sangrias.

The Dogwood
The Dogwood was started by two-time ABC Bachelor Brad Womack, so it must be a great place for singles! There's a Dogwood bar in his hometown of Austin also, and they were named after his grandmother's favorite tree. The Midtown hotspot has more outdoor space than indoors, and the rooftop bar is packed with young professionals on the weekends.

Axelrad Beer Garden
With it's cozy atmosphere and garden hammocks, Axelrad is a great place to relax and be yourself. A rotating variety of food trucks and live music keep the crowd coming back for more.

Steak 48
At Steak 48, the bar is non-stop hopping! At the top of many must-try lists for Houston restaurants, it's a sure spot to see and be seen.
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
