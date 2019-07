Talent agent's new summer program to help teens focus on inner beauty

A peek into what our Teen Mentorship Class looks like!



What are YOUR #longtermgoals and #shorttermgoals ?#NoPerfectPeopleAllowed pic.twitter.com/cv2GxTlRGQ — Page Parkes (@PageParkes) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Teens these days are dealing with increasing pressure from school, society and social media.Now, a Houston powerhouse that has focused on these teens' talents for decades is helping them discover their own self worth.Page Parkes, the Houston talent agent that has discovered and guided hundreds of fresh Texas faces through on-screen careers, is now focusing on what's on the inside.Launching a structured mentorship program, Parkes is leading a series of weekend and summer workshops with life coaches, businesswomen and mindfulness teachers.The workshops are designed for girls and boys between 13 and 20 years old.The focus is on the power of inner beauty and personality, with sessions focusing on the importance of a healthy life style.There are partial scholarships available.You can learn more at www.PageParkes.com