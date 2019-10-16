Legendary Houston heart surgeon's items up for auction

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1615072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Denton Cooley's family share their memories, Miya Shay reports.

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's nothing Texans love quite as much as Texas itself, and now those who want to add a little Lone Star history to their collections can do so, thanks to an auction on Saturday, Oct. 26. Gallery Auctions is hosting the event, which features items from the collection of the late Houston heart surgeon and Medical Center legend, Dr. Denton Cooley.Among the eclectic items available for purchase are an authentic gypsy wagon from the Judge Roy Hofheinz collection; the "Legend of Dr. Cooley" custom-created, hand painted cow; Old West shaving stands, and various wicker pieces that believed to have come from The Galvez Hotel.Buyers can also look for a large selection of rush-seat, ranch-style dining chairs; a Coca-Cola cooler; retro phone booth; and a painted decorative locomotive from Washington County/Brenham Fine Art. There will also be more than 150 pieces of art, pews and benches, farm tables, school desks, and cedar chests. The collection is a must-see for lovers of the Old West, Texas history, and those who appreciate fine antiques.All of the pieces were part of Cool Acres, the country home formerly owned by Cooley and his wife, Louise. Mrs. Cooley was renowned in the Houston social scene for her style and flair. She carefully curated several of the items now for sale, helping to give Cool Acres its distinctive look.For more on this story, visit our partners at