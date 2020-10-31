Society

Kentucky woman builds 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard, features names of people killed by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- What appears to be a Halloween display in the front yard of a Kentucky home is actually a protest to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

A closer looks shows 25 gravestones featuring the names of Black men and women killed by police.

Maggie McCrery told WAVE she built the display she calls "The Black Lives Matter Cemetery."

"I think it is very important that white allies join forces with African-American people and help to fight this fight for equality," said McCrery.

Among the names are Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and Sandra Bland. A sign next to them reads "no vacancy".

"We don't have room for one more life to be taken, this has to be the end," said McCrery.

McCrery says her multi-racial family was the inspiration behind the display which has received both negative and positive reactions.

LaKeisha James: "A lot of people are dealing with the racial inequities and everyone is representing things differently," said neighbor LeKeisha James.

James said the display is a way to help foster conversations on racial equality.

"I just appreciate her, just being willing and open and honest and confronting our brutal reality," said James.
McCrery hopes it will encourage others.

"To show solidarity with African-American people and to let racist people know this will not be tolerated anymore," said McCrery.

She plans to keep the display up through the week after Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckyblack lives matterhalloweenprotestsandra blandcemeterypolice brutalitybreonna taylor
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen HPD sergeant's casket travels 200 miles to be laid to rest
Experts: how to stay safe in possible 3rd COVID-19 peak
Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats
ABC13 Evening News for Oct. 31, 2020
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
How daylight saving time can affect your sleep and health
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Show More
Fort Bend County to offer free public transportation on Election Day
Student dreaming of being engineer gets UH full scholarship
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
HPD motorcycle officer involved in crash on Eastex feeder road
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
More TOP STORIES News