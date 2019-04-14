Woman who survived 2 hurricanes seeks prayers during second breast cancer battle

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble family is asking for prayers and help after a string of difficult circumstances.
Khristy and Corey Gonzalez moved from Louisiana to the Houston area just before Hurricane Harvey hit.
By then, they had already been through the unimaginable. Back in 2004, their young daughter died from cancer.
After the loss of their daughter, the family went through Hurricane Katrina. During the recovery portion, Khristy was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After beating cancer, the family moved to the Houston area, where they were later struck by Harvey, destroying their home and all their belongings.
They moved into a new home, and now, Khristy has been re-diagnosed with cancer.
This time, it's stage four breast cancer, which has spread to her liver and spine.
"What's been helping me is the amount of love and support, the emails and texts, and people pouring love, and support, and prayers," Khristy explained.
"We learned to appreciate the little things in life," Corey said. "It's the small things that we sometimes take for granted."
If you'd like to help this family, friends have started a GoFundMe.
