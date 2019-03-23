Shoppers believe ghost dressed in Victorian clothing roams aisles of grocery store

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A spooky grocery store visitor is giving customers quite the scare.Shoppers at Market Basket say there's a ghost roaming the shopping aisles.The idea started on Facebook, after locals said they saw a young woman with light skin, dark hair and Victorian clothes shopping around.Believers say the woman appears too fast to take a picture, but others aren't too sold on the spectre."If the rumors are true, it makes this Market Basket a lot more interesting," one shopper said.Since its publication, the Facebook post has gotten more than 100 comments.