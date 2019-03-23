BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A spooky grocery store visitor is giving customers quite the scare.
Shoppers at Market Basket say there's a ghost roaming the shopping aisles.
The idea started on Facebook, after locals said they saw a young woman with light skin, dark hair and Victorian clothes shopping around.
Believers say the woman appears too fast to take a picture, but others aren't too sold on the spectre.
"If the rumors are true, it makes this Market Basket a lot more interesting," one shopper said.
Since its publication, the Facebook post has gotten more than 100 comments.
Shoppers believe ghost dressed in Victorian clothing roams aisles of grocery store
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News