Galveston's blue water looks even cooler when you're underwater

New views from SkyEye13 shows the blue water is back in Galveston.

Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

From land and by air, we've shown you gorgeous images this summer of crystal clear, blue water splashing against Galveston beaches.Now, here's your chance to see what it's like to swim deep under those waves.Jared Dornak posted incredible video of an underwater adventure in Stewart Beach, giving us a first look at what Galveston is like when its typically muddy, sediment-rich waters are replaced with the clearer sort.Dornak said he captured the images with his GoPro camera. The blue waters glow under the sunlight as Jared swims deeper under the sea. It is a sight you have to see for yourself."Usually when it's clear, it's green water like a lake, but this time it was blue and it felt like you were in an aquarium," Dornak said.Click the video above to get a whole new view of that Galveston blue that has drawn thousands of visitors to the island over the last three months.