Galveston closes beaches for 4th of July weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6142991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sands of Galveston Island filled up with families on Friday as people made an escape from quarantines and stay home orders.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Galveston has decided to close all beaches for the 4th of July weekend.The beaches are now closed from 5 a.m. until 12:01 a.m. Monday.No cars will be allowed to park on Seawall Blvd during this time.The city of Jamaica Beach on the west end also closed its beach for the holiday weekend.