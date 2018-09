Friends and family say that the first woman of African-American descent to win the Miss Texas USA pageant has died.Chelsi Smith won the competition in 1995 and went on to become Miss USA and Miss Universe that same year.Smith was also Miss Galveston County in 1994. She grew up in Kingwood and Deer Park.Her friend and Miss New York USA 1995, Shanna Moakler says Smith died of cancer. She was 45 years old.