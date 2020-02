Free gas giveaway in Pasadena this morning! Drivers already lined up! #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/83LQdcZgho — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 6, 2020

A gas station in Pasadena is giving away free gas Thursday and here's how you can get in on it too!The Timewise Station Red Bluff Road will be giving the first 100 vehicles in line $25 worth of free gas!The store has been letting drives line up since 10 p.m. Wednesday but the pumping begins at 7 a.m. As around 5 a.m., there were already 30 cars lined up.