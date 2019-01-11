SOCIETY

Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission

Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

A family is suing Lifetime after they say they were humiliated in the film "Christmas Harmony."

The scene shows the title character, Harmony, hanging a picture of the Allah family to the wall.

Friends and family called the Allahs to say they easily recognized them while watching the film.

They quickly filed suit, saying they only sent out about 50 of those family portraits, but not to anyone who works for Lifetime.

No word on how their photo ended up as a prop on the movie set without their permission.

They're suing Lifetime for all of the movie's profits.

There's still no comment from Lifetime.
