If you've been outside anywhere in the Houston area lately, you know it is hot!And that might be an understatement.El Real Tex-Mex on Westheimer has captured the feeling of all Texans on its hilarious marquee sign."Too hot to change sign, tacos are good," the sign says.General manager Jess DeSham Timmons told ABC13 that El Real posts funny marquee signs all the time."Why not have a little fun?" she said.Previous marquee signs include, "Work Hard. Be Nice. Eat Puffy Tacos," and "Adult daycare at our bar. HH."