SOCIETY

IT'S HOT! El Real restaurant posts hilarious message on marquee sign

EMBED </>More Videos

El Real's funny sign about Houston heat (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been outside anywhere in the Houston area lately, you know it is hot!

And that might be an understatement.

El Real Tex-Mex on Westheimer has captured the feeling of all Texans on its hilarious marquee sign.

"Too hot to change sign, tacos are good," the sign says.

General manager Jess DeSham Timmons told ABC13 that El Real posts funny marquee signs all the time.

"Why not have a little fun?" she said.

Previous marquee signs include, "Work Hard. Be Nice. Eat Puffy Tacos," and "Adult daycare at our bar. HH."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfoodviralHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News