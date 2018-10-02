SOCIETY

Dog owners give pets 'Freedom Burgers' to dog rescuer killed in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Some dog owners are giving their pets freedom burgers in honor of the man who started it all.

Dog owners are giving their pets what they are calling "Freedom Burgers" in order to honor the man who started it all.

Over the weekend, Jeff Nix was driving home from delivering a rescued puppy when he was killed in a car crash, KSN reports.

Nix was reportedly well-known for taking every dog he rescued to McDonald's and buying them their freedom burger.

Since Nix's death, dog owners have taken to social media to share photos and video of them giving their dogs their very own freedom burger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsburgersdogsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra, Sep 29 - Ram Trucks
More Society
Top Stories
2 exposed to powdery substance at Cruz's campaign office
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Missing 12-year-old Deer Park girl found safe at Cypress hotel
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder after shooting at mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Flu-fighting foods to strengthen your immune system
Pearland is 3rd fastest growing city in the US: Survey
Show More
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Trial starts for man accused of killing pizzeria employee
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Mom holds burglar at gunpoint after he stole laptop and bananas
More News