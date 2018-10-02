Dog owners are giving their pets what they are calling "Freedom Burgers" in order to honor the man who started it all.
Over the weekend, Jeff Nix was driving home from delivering a rescued puppy when he was killed in a car crash, KSN reports.
Nix was reportedly well-known for taking every dog he rescued to McDonald's and buying them their freedom burger.
Since Nix's death, dog owners have taken to social media to share photos and video of them giving their dogs their very own freedom burger.
