Society

Costco customer gets kicked out of store for refusing to wear a mask

THORNTON, Colorado (KTRK) -- A Costco employee refused to service a customer on May 16 after the customer refused to comply with the company's mask policy.

The video shows an altercation between Costco employee Tison, and Garrett, a customer. Garrett can be seen holding his camera phone up to Tison, saying, "I'll just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed."

In response, Tison looked directly at the camera and said, "Hi everyone, I work for Costco and I'm asking this customer to put on a mask because that is our company policy."

Garrett was quick to respond.

"And I'm not doing it because I woke up in a free country," he said.

The Costco employee can then be seen grabbing the customer's cart and walking away with it.

Garrett also posted a selfie-style video to Reddit after the incident, which he later deleted, defending his decision to not wear a mask and referring to those who did as "sheep."

Garrett told Storyful that he has been isolating at home for the past two months and does not have COVID-19. He said that he believes requiring everyone to wear masks is unjust.

"We should be moving forward as a country," he said.

A Twitter user who identified himself as the Costco employee in the video said, "People of Twitter, thank you for all of the support. I was just trying to protect our employees and our members."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradoface maskcostcotwitterinstagramgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County's stay-at-home order extended until June 10
Suspect kills himself after shooting pregnant woman to death
Dewhurst not pressing charges against girlfriend
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
More Texans packing heat during pandemic
Man learning to walk again after 50 days in hospital
Mario Elie reflects on 25th Anniversary of the 'Kiss of Death'
Show More
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Here's why you don't need to renew your license just yet
Houston astronauts arrive in Florida ahead of SpaceX launch
Digital divide: How some Harris Co. students are being left behind
Family questions facts in shooting death of son
More TOP STORIES News