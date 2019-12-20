Constables play Santa and donate more than 800 toys to students in need

This is what the holiday spirit is all about! Watch #ABC13plus at 3 pm for the sweet story! https://t.co/hmgSAtMqCw pic.twitter.com/kdMX3JE9VB — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday season is all about joy and giving back, and the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office is doing just that by putting a smile on children's faces with its annual toy drive.Dressed in their best holiday gear, the constable's office has donated toys to more than 800 children."They actually care about the citizens of Houston," said 13-year-old Elijah Henor. "It's a blessing for them to come out and help kids with Christmas."Deputy constables spent months raising money and toys. In the end, they were able to donate to students at 22 Houston-area schools. Counselors and administrators chose the students they believe needed the gifts the most."I know that they have parents. Both of them are often working and they're just trying to get by and they're struggling," explained Constable Alan Rosen. "I'm trying to bond with them so that when they grow into adults, they trust law enforcement (and) they have confidence in law enforcement."The department documented its toy drive journey on its Facebook page, posting various pictures and videos from schools such as Durham Elementary, Nitsch Elementary and Hoffman Middle School."It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," said one Facebook user, who said the deputy constables are "truly a blessing to those children."