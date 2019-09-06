abc13 plus pasadena

Chainsaw carver attributes Pasadena roots to her success as a unique artist

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 met Pasadena native Della Meredith back in 2016 after she went viral for using a chainsaw to carve a large J.J. Watt wooden statue.



Since then, she's received requests to create custom art pieces for people and businesses across the country.



We caught up with her for ABC13+, because she is just one of many people in the community who are proud to call Pasadena her home.

While Meredith lives in La Porte, she still looks back at her Pasadena roots and how it has contributed to her success as an artist.

Meredith attended Pasadena High School and was awarded most outstanding in Fine Arts during her senior year.

She also taught art in public schools for more than eight years.

Now, she's breaking stereotypes and making a living with her chainsaw.



You can see more of her art on her Facebook page Della Meredith Chainsaw Carvings.

EMBED More News Videos

How often do you meet someone who has a really cool job? One La Porte woman is making a living with her chainsaw.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenala portepasadenaabc13 plusabc13 plus pasadena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS PASADENA
Pomeroy Elementary makes learning fun for their students
$20M remodel of Pasadena Mall promises new businesses
New San Jacinto College center could lead to well-paying jobs
Pasadena ISD kids get first-time meeting with horses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend wanted in death of girl hidden in closet
Bartender charged in deadly drunk driving crash breaks silence
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old: Police
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Houston police Chief Acevedo chases street racer going 100 mph
VYPE releases list of top football players in class of 2021
Show More
Astros pull off something they haven't done since 1994
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
Former Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News