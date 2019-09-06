Chainsaw carver attributes Pasadena roots to her success as a unique artist

Since then, she's received requests to create custom art pieces for people and businesses across the country.
We caught up with her for ABC13+, because she is just one of many people in the community who are proud to call Pasadena her home.
While Meredith lives in La Porte, she still looks back at her Pasadena roots and how it has contributed to her success as an artist.
Meredith attended Pasadena High School and was awarded most outstanding in Fine Arts during her senior year.
She also taught art in public schools for more than eight years.
Now, she's breaking stereotypes and making a living with her chainsaw.
You can see more of her art on her Facebook page Della Meredith Chainsaw Carvings.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13+ Facebook page.