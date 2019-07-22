E. Coli no longer detected after new water quality tests in Spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice in Spring has been uplifted after tests confirmed E. coli was no longer detected in its water.Multiple samples were collected after a single site originally tested positive for total coliform. The second round of tests came back and that same site also tested positive for E. coli, according to a spokesperson with Aqua America.Latest test results came back clean and no E. coli was detected.All in the area will be notified of the lifting of the notice. Customers no longer need to boil their water.