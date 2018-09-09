Baby spotted throwing up Texas 'Hook 'em Horns' in sonogram

A Texas A&M couple expecting their first child were surprised when their sonogram came back with their baby holding up the famous Texas "Hook 'em Horns" sign.The Aggie alumni and soon-to-be mother Samantha Perkins said she was excited to see that her baby had "10 toes and 10 fingers.""I wear maroon every game day weekend if I'm in Austin," Perkins said. "My grandpa was class of 38 in the Aggie band, so growing up that's where I wanted to go to school."Texas A&M is where Perkins met her husband, and now they are hoping for fourth generation Aggie comes in January.