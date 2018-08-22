SOCIETY

Houston gay men of color and transgender persons wanted for new PSA campaign

Gay men of color and transgender persons are wanted for a new PSA campaign to be filmed in Houston. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do people tell you you're well-spoken, personable and energetic? Then you just might be what the Houston Health Department needs for a new PSA campaign.

The health department is holding auditions on Saturday for gay and bisexual men who are Hispanic or African-American, in addition to transgender persons between the ages of 13 and 34.

Judges will select talent for a professional campaign, and those selected will be paid.

Organizers behind "Project PrIDE" say they are looking for people who are ready for their close-up on camera, and who can energetically and passionately represent Houston's African-American and Hispanic/Latino LGBT community.

If you wish to audition, you must sign up for a time slot at www.HHDCasting.com. Walk-ins will not be considered.

Auditions will be held on August 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at HTV Houston Television, 901 Bagby Street, First Floor.

Every registered person must bring a current, government-issued ID or driver's license.
