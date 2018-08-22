Do people tell you you're well-spoken, personable and energetic? Then you just might be what the Houston Health Department needs for a new PSA campaign.The health department is holding auditions on Saturday for gay and bisexual men who are Hispanic or African-American, in addition to transgender persons between the ages of 13 and 34.Judges will select talent for a professional campaign, and those selected will be paid.Organizers behind "Project PrIDE" say they are looking for people who are ready for their close-up on camera, and who can energetically and passionately represent Houston's African-American and Hispanic/Latino LGBT community.If you wish to audition, you must. Walk-ins will not be considered.Auditions will be held on August 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at HTV Houston Television, 901 Bagby Street, First Floor.Every registered person must bring a current, government-issued ID or driver's license.