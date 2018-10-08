HALLOWEEN

Houston fan makes Astros' Orbit-themed pumpkin

Over the weekend, Astros fan Kaci Langner took to Twitter to show off the Orbit-themed pumpkin she carved for a contest at work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros are in the race for a repeat to the World Series and some fans are putting their Halloween spin to show support.

Over the weekend, Astros fan Kaci Langner took to Twitter to show off the Orbit-themed pumpkin she carved for a contest at work.

In her Tweet Lagner says, "Pumpkin decorating contest at work, naturally I chose Orbit because #Astros"



The comparison between the real Orbit and pumpkin Orbit is very uncanny that it grabbed the attention of the Houston Astros' Twitter account.

RELATED: Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
One Houston real estate agent is a pumpkin carving pro -- and Dallas Keuchel agrees.


Lagner wasn't the only one, ABC13's Marla Carter also got in on the decorating. Carter shared her all decked out Astros pumpkin.

