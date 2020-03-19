Society

Alcohol delivery service now available at restaurants

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver allowing restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases.

The governor also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened products.

The waivers are in response to the financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," said Governor Abbott. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

Under this waiver, restaurants with a mixed drink permit may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by a food purchase from the restaurant.

The buy-back waiver allows alcohol distributors and manufacturers to repurchase excess inventory from restaurants, bars, and clubs affected by event cancellations due to COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustongreg abbottcoronavirusrestaurantalcoholdelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free Houston-area coronavirus testing to start Thursday
62 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Grocery stores adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas
ABC13 Evening News for March 18, 2020
Guns and ammunition sales soar amid coronavirus panic buying
Show More
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
International Space Station will be over Houston tonight
Spring starts warm, stormy cold front arrives Friday
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
More TOP STORIES News