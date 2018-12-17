SOCIETY

Air Force sergeant in dolphin costume surprises twin daughters

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
He traded in his boots for flippers.

Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco of the U.S. Air Force donned a dolphin mascot costume to pull off a special surprise for his twin daughters during a basketball game on Monday.

The twins' mother, Paula Washington, is also retired Air Force, and helped put on the surprise for their daughters, Zoe and A'nina.

Pasco has been stationed in Texas and he hasn't seen his kids since April.

"To see their faces, her face, as I was taking off the helmet, I saw her face go like this and then like, 'What is he doing?' and then I took it off," Pasco said.

The 14-year-old twins are in the eighth grade.

One of the twins said it was the best Christmas ever.

Pasco will take them to Texas Tuesday to spend time there. They'll fly back Dec. 23 to spend Christmas with their mom in Raleigh.
