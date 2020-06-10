ABC13's Conversations for Change

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6243783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Erica Simon shared, "I'm really struggling with this, to be completely honest. ... I'm trying to find a way to let out my emotions, yet still be able to be strong enough to tell the story. But it is difficult."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6243949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Samica Knight shares her first experience with racism. She was in high school, when a 5-year-old made a comment pertaining to her race.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6230884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 reporter Raven Ambers says she first felt racism as a series of moments involving kids from her childhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6243812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The incidents I recall, that I just talked about, I haven't experienced anything on that level, which is really good. Because, I felt like in every TV-market I had a racist run-in," ABC13's Chauncy Glover said as he shared his experience on racism in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6241571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover share how they deal with racism

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has started a new conversation about civil rights and racial inequality across the world.ABC13 anchors and hosts of the, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recapped what they shared with community leaders, and their hopes for change. In addition, they are opening up share their very personal thoughts and first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.ABC13's African American anchors and reporters shared their personal experiences, and how they each define racism.RELATED STORIES: