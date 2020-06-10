ABC13's Conversations for Change

ABC13 anchors and hosts of the Virtual Town Hall: Police and Our Communities of Color, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recapped what they shared with community leaders, and their hopes for change. In addition, they are opening up share their very personal thoughts and first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.
ABC13's African American anchors and reporters shared their personal experiences, and how they each define racism.
